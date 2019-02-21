Birmingham’s experimental arts and music festival has expanded its program.

Supersonic Festival, which takes place on July 19 – 21 at Birmingham Town Hall, has added more names to its 2019 edition.

Hardcore noise-rap outfit Prison Religion, drone pop artist Anna Von Hausswolff and Japanese veterans MONO will appear alongside Yob, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Big Joanie, Dälek, Faten Kanaan, CZN and AJA.

Weekend tickets are available now – head over the Supersonic website for more details.

Read next: Le Guess Who? 2018 – Fringe global sounds and community outreach in Utrecht