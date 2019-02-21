SCRAAATCH highlight vulnerability in the club on debut EP Teardrops

Four years in the making.
SCRAAATCH, the experimental duo made up of MHYSA and lawd knows, have dropped their long-in-the-making debut, Teardrops.
The five-track release was borne out of the duo’s hybrid DJ/live PA performances, taking shape over four years.
According to the duo, Teardrops articulates “Black life, death, hypervisibility and refusal” as they “confront the reality that the club—like the rest of this world—can be a vulnerable space.”
Teardrops is available now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘SOUNDCHECK’
02. ‘DON’T TALK TO ME’
03. ‘ARTICLES’
04. ‘TEARDROPS’
05. ‘FIRST FUCK EDIT’
