SCRAAATCH highlight vulnerability in the club on debut EP Teardrops

By , Feb 21 2019
SCRAAATCH

Photograph by: Press

Four years in the making.

SCRAAATCH, the experimental duo made up of MHYSA and lawd knows, have dropped their long-in-the-making debut, Teardrops.

The five-track release was borne out of the duo’s hybrid DJ/live PA performances, taking shape over four years.

According to the duo, Teardrops articulates “Black life, death, hypervisibility and refusal” as they “confront the reality that the club—like the rest of this world—can be a vulnerable space.”

Teardrops is available now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

SCRAAATCH

Tracklist:

01. ‘SOUNDCHECK’
02. ‘DON’T TALK TO ME’
03. ‘ARTICLES’
04. ‘TEARDROPS’
05. ‘FIRST FUCK EDIT’

Read next: CTM Festival 2019 – Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Dis Fig, DJ Paypal, MHYSA and more to appear at Berlin’s 3hd Festival

Sep 20 2018

Dis Fig, DJ Paypal, MHYSA and more to appear at Berlin's 3hd...
The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2017

Sep 30 2017

The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+