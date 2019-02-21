SCRAAATCH highlight vulnerability in the club on debut EP Teardrops

Four years in the making.

SCRAAATCH, the experimental duo made up of MHYSA and lawd knows, have dropped their long-in-the-making debut, Teardrops.

The five-track release was borne out of the duo’s hybrid DJ/live PA performances, taking shape over four years.

<a href="http://scraaatch202.bandcamp.com/album/teardrops">TEARDROPS by SCRAAATCH</a>

According to the duo, Teardrops articulates “Black life, death, hypervisibility and refusal” as they “confront the reality that the club—like the rest of this world—can be a vulnerable space.”

Teardrops is available now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘SOUNDCHECK’

02. ‘DON’T TALK TO ME’

03. ‘ARTICLES’

04. ‘TEARDROPS’

05. ‘FIRST FUCK EDIT’

