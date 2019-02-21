Zombi’s Steve Moore announces new solo album, Beloved Exile

Beloved Exile is Moore’s first non-soundtrack album since 2013.

Zombi co-founder Steve Moore will release his next solo album on Temporary Residence in May.

Beloved Exile is the US synthesist’s first non-soundtrack album in over five years, and is a collaboration with harpist Mary Lattimore, Tunisian singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi and percussionist Jeff Gretz.

According to the label, Beloved Exile takes inspiration from vintage ambient synth libraries, new age music and “menacing” horror movies. The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle provided the song and album titles.

Moore’s last solo album proper was 2013’s Pangaea Ultima, released on Spectrum Spools. Since then he’s written scores for several films and TV shows, including The Guest, The Mind’s Eye and Crunch Time.

Beloved Exile is released on May 10. Listen to album track ‘Your Sentries will be Met with Force’ below and pre-order the record here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Your Sentries will be Met with Force’

02. ‘In the Shelter of the Dunes’

03. ‘Beloved Exile’

04. ‘Throne Lane’

05. ‘My Time Among the Snake Lords’

