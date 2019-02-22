UNO’s Blue Angels to release ambient folk EP, Sue

By , Feb 22 2019

Watch the video for ‘Dislocation’, directed by Leah Walker, now.

UNO NYC producer Blue Angels will release their third project for the label next month.

Sue builds on the sound established by the producer on earlier releases High Drive and Vacesincorporating elements of folk, ambient and shoegaze across four tracks. Watch the Leah Walker-directed video for ‘Dislocation’ now.

Sue is out on March 22 via UNO NYC and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Blue Angels

Tracklist:

01. ‘Gil’
02. ‘Ceo’
03. ‘Dislocation’
04. ‘Cryin’

Read next: The best ambient of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

UNO NYC producer Gobby returns with Beats By Gobby 2

Jan 24 2019

UNO NYC producer Gobby returns with Beats By Gobby 2
Sharp Veins drops 30-track compilation detritus preterit selections

Aug 3 2018

Sharp Veins drops 30-track compilation detritus preterit...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+