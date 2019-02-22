UNO’s Blue Angels to release ambient folk EP, Sue

Watch the video for ‘Dislocation’, directed by Leah Walker, now.

UNO NYC producer Blue Angels will release their third project for the label next month.

Sue builds on the sound established by the producer on earlier releases High Drive and Vaces, incorporating elements of folk, ambient and shoegaze across four tracks. Watch the Leah Walker-directed video for ‘Dislocation’ now.

Sue is out on March 22 via UNO NYC and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Gil’

02. ‘Ceo’

03. ‘Dislocation’

04. ‘Cryin’

