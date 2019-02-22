iDEAL Recordings launches new imprint, Dub On Arrival

The Gothenburg imprint kicks things off with a pair of EPs from Tilliander and Jay Glass Dubs.

Joachim Nordwall’s iDEAL Recordings label has launched a new imprint, Dub On Arrival.

Dub On Arrival will launch with a pair of EPs from Swedish producer Andreas Tilliander and Greek dub mastermind Jay Glass Dubs. Tilliander’s Expect Resistance / Respect Existence channels Rhythm & Sound for two tripped-out, acid-inflected tracks, while Jay Glass Dubs furthers the cavernous sound he established on Epitaph with Thumb Dub / Index Dub.

Both Tilliander’s Expect Resistance / Respect Existence and Jay Glass Dubs’ Thumb Dub / Index Dub are available now via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklists for both release below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Expect Resistance’

02. ‘Respect Existence’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thumb Dub’

02. ‘Index Dub’

