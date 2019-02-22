Listen to Offset’s debut solo album, FATHER OF 4

Featuring Cardi B, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and more.

The long-awaited debut solo album from Offset is here.

Father Of 4 features Big Rube, J Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Quavo, Gucci Mane and Cardi B, and was produced entirely by Metro Boomin and Southside. Offset and Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, appears on the album cover.

The album, initially set to drop on December 14, was postponed following Offset’s break up with Cardi B. The artists have since reconciled and, according to Esquire, are “taking things slowly”.

FATHER OF 4 is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Father Of 4’ [Feat. Big Rube]

02. ‘How Did I Get Here’ [Feat. J Cole]

03. ‘Lick’

04. ‘Tats On My Face’

05. ‘Made Men’

06. ‘Wild Wild West’ [Feat. Gunna]

07. ‘North Star’ [Feat. Cee-lo]

08. ‘After Dark’

09. ‘Don’t Lose Me’

10. ‘Underrated’

11. ‘Legacy’ [Feat. Travis Scott & 21 Savage]

12. ‘Clout’ [Feat. Cardi B]

13. ‘On Fleek’ [Feat. Quavo]

14. ‘Quarter Milli’ [Feat. Gucci Mane]

15. ‘Red Room’

16. ‘Came A Long Way’

