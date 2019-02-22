Smith & Mighty, Mala and Shy One to feature in new book about UK sound system culture

Bass, Mids, Tops: An Oral History of Sound System Culture will be released this summer.

FACT contributor Joe Muggs and photographer Brian David Stevens are the authors of a new book detailing the history of UK sound system culture.

Bass, Mids, Tops: An Oral History of Sound System Culture features conversations with Dennis Bovell, Adrian Sherwood, Norman Jay, Youth, Tony Thorpe, Smith & Mighty, George Evelyn, Nicolette, Jumping Jack Frost, Dego, DJ Storm, Noodles, Zed Bias, Sarah Lockhart, Terror Danjah, Kromestar, Skream, Mala, T Williams, Cooly G, Toddla T, Samrai, Barely Legal, and Shy One, with a forward by Steel Pulse singer Mykaell Riley.

“I wanted the voices of the subjects to be what dominates”, Muggs told The Wire, “and the overlaps between their stories to show the outlines of what we think of as cultural movements and moments.”

Bass, Mids, Tops will be available early this summer via Strange Attractor Press.

