Noods Radio enlists Smith & Mighty and Anina for pirate radio-inspired mixtape

By , Feb 25 2019
Noods Radio

Photograph by: Press

The tape pays homage to Bristol’s musical heritage.

Bristol-based radio station Noods Radio has teamed up with designer Zoltan Doübious for a pirate radio-inspired mixtape.

Smith & Mighty’s Rob Smith and Noods resident Anina have selected “time-honoured Bristol sounds” for two mixes featuring hip-hop, trip-hop, house, drum & bass and dub. Listen to previews of both mixes now.

The tape is only available on limited cassette or via a download code that comes with a special edition T-shirt designed by Zoltan Doübious in collaboration with Noods.

Head over to the Noods Radio Bandcamp to buy the tape, which drops this Thursday (February 28).

Read next: The 50 best trip-hop albums of all time

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Smith & Mighty, Mala and Shy One to feature in new book about UK sound system culture

Feb 22 2019

Smith & Mighty, Mala and Shy One to feature in new book about UK...
Unreleased material from UK originators Smith and Mighty collected on new 2xLP compilation

Sep 18 2018

Unreleased material from UK originators Smith and Mighty...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+