The tape pays homage to Bristol’s musical heritage.

Bristol-based radio station Noods Radio has teamed up with designer Zoltan Doübious for a pirate radio-inspired mixtape.

Smith & Mighty’s Rob Smith and Noods resident Anina have selected “time-honoured Bristol sounds” for two mixes featuring hip-hop, trip-hop, house, drum & bass and dub. Listen to previews of both mixes now.

<a href="http://noodsradio.bandcamp.com/album/mixtape-001-smith-mighty-anina">Mixtape 001: Smith & Mighty + Anina by Smith & Mighty and Anina</a>

The tape is only available on limited cassette or via a download code that comes with a special edition T-shirt designed by Zoltan Doübious in collaboration with Noods.

Head over to the Noods Radio Bandcamp to buy the tape, which drops this Thursday (February 28).

