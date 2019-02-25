The tape pays homage to Bristol’s musical heritage.
Bristol-based radio station Noods Radio has teamed up with designer Zoltan Doübious for a pirate radio-inspired mixtape.
Smith & Mighty’s Rob Smith and Noods resident Anina have selected “time-honoured Bristol sounds” for two mixes featuring hip-hop, trip-hop, house, drum & bass and dub. Listen to previews of both mixes now.
The tape is only available on limited cassette or via a download code that comes with a special edition T-shirt designed by Zoltan Doübious in collaboration with Noods.
Head over to the Noods Radio Bandcamp to buy the tape, which drops this Thursday (February 28).
