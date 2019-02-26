Rave ‘Till You Cry arrives on April 3.

Disciples has collected unreleased material from enigmatic IDM producer Bogdan Raczynski for a new compilation, Rave ‘Till You Cry.

The release collects 18 unreleased and unheard tracks from the producer, who is best known for a trio of albums for Rephlex released in 1999, Boku Mo Wakaran, Samurai Math Beats and Thinking Of You. Listen to ‘134 32iii’ below.

Bogdan Raczynski has also collaborated with Björk and remixed Autechre for Warp’s 10+3 compilation. Rave ‘Till You Cry is the first release from the producer since his 2007 album Alright!.

Rave ‘Till You Cry arrives on April 3 via Disciples and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘156 s2n’

02. ‘134 32iii’

03. ‘318 22t7’

04. ‘220 s3d’

05. ‘329 15h’

06. ‘220 s1c’

07. ‘307 33m15’

08. ‘332 23t422’

09. ‘309 14ae2’

10. ‘213 213r’

11. ‘220 s2c’

12. ‘356 34h12’

13. ‘306 24n812’

14. ‘306 41dr’

15. ‘210 31c22’

16. ‘220 s5d’

17. ‘355 44ir’

18. ‘204 fr’

Read next: The 100 greatest IDM tracks