Kamasi Washington’s As Told To G/D Thyself comes to The Store X

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The film is a “cosmic journey of sacred youth”.

Presented by The Store X, Young Turks and Serpentine Galleries, multi-instrumentalist and composer Kamasi Washington’s film As Told to G/D Thyself will be given its UK premiere at The Store X, 180 The Strand this March.

Shot in Baltimore, As Told to G/D Thyself is described as “a cosmic journey of sacred youth, during which pain, pleasure and sublimation are non-negotiable” and features music from Washington’s latest album Heaven and Earth.

The short film, which premiered at Sundance Festival 2019, was directed by Ummah Chroma – a five-person collective of artists that includes Washington, Bradford Young (Selma, Arrival, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness), Jenn Nkiru (The Carters’ Apeshit) and Marc Thomas (Michael & Javier).

A one-off event will also take place, with Washington in conversation with Serpentine Galleries’ Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist, on Friday, March 1.

As Told To G/D Thyself will screen from 12pm-7pm daily at The Store X, 180 The Strand from Friday March 1 – Sunday March 10. Entry to the exhibition is free and you can order a ticket for the March 1 event here.

Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018