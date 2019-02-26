Swing Ting drop an ode to one of their favorite spices, ‘Cumin Bounce’

Feb 26 2019
Cumin Bounce

Photograph by: Louis Reynolds

The track accompanies the online release of Swing Ting’s 10th anniversary merch.

Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt, AKA Swing Ting, have dropped a track in homage to one of their favourite spices.

‘Cumin Bounce’ channels slinky dancehall and is the duo’s first new music since their excellent 2017 EP Junction – listen below.

The track accompanies the online release of merchandise celebrating Swing Ting’s 10th anniversary. Check out the merch below, and head over the Swing Ting Bandcamp to purchase.

