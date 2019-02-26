Swing Ting drop an ode to one of their favorite spices, ‘Cumin Bounce’

The track accompanies the online release of Swing Ting’s 10th anniversary merch.

Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt, AKA Swing Ting, have dropped a track in homage to one of their favourite spices.

‘Cumin Bounce’ channels slinky dancehall and is the duo’s first new music since their excellent 2017 EP Junction – listen below.

The track accompanies the online release of merchandise celebrating Swing Ting’s 10th anniversary. Check out the merch below, and head over the Swing Ting Bandcamp to purchase.

