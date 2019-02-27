Conducta launches new UK garage label Kiwi Rekords

The new wave of UKG.

UKG producer Conducta has launched a new label.

Kiwi Rekords features some of UK garage’s most promising new talent, including producers Sharda, Mind Of A Dragon, Sammy Virji and Prescribe Da Vibe. News of the label’s launch arrives with Ripe ‘n’ Ready, a five track sampler showcasing the progressive UKG sound of the Kiwi Rekords crew.

<a href="http://kiwirekords.bandcamp.com/album/ripe-n-ready-a-kiwi-rekords-sampler">Ripe ‘n’ Ready (A Kiwi Rekords Sampler) by Kiwi Rekords</a>

Last month Conducta released The Kiwi Manifesto, which he described as a “call to arms” for the new wave of UK garage. Kiwi Rekords will release new music from each of the producers on its roster in the coming months.

Ripe ‘n’ Ready is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit Conducta’s Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. Conducta – ‘Vitamin C’

02. Sharda – ‘Need No One’

03. Mind Of A Dragon – ‘Big Up’

04. Sammy Virji – ‘Get Up’

05. Prescribe Da Vibe – ‘Cool Today’

Read next: Club Romantico – Florentino & Flaca pick their favorite Latin club tracks