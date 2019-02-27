Craig Leon revisits Mali Mythology on new RVNG anthology

The Suicide producer returns with the second volume of his Anthology of Interplanetary Folk Music series.

Synth veteran Craig Leon, best known for his production credits on Suicide’s debut album and his 1981 classic Nommos, will release his first new music in nearly four decades.

The Canon is the second volume of his Anthology of Interplanetary Folk Music series, following the 2014 archival collection on which RVNG Intl. presented remastered versions of his early albums Nommos and Visiting.

The Anthology of Interplanetary Folk Music series was inspired by Leon’s fascination with the creation myth of Mali’s Dogon people, which says that that the earth was visited by the Nommos, an alien race from the white dwarf Sirius B, to impart their wisdom to ancient humans.

Anthology of Interplanetary Folk Music Vol. 2: The Canon will be available on May 10 via RVNG and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, tracklist and re-visit an incredible FACT mix from Craig Leon, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Earliest Trace’

02. ‘Standing Crosswise In The Square’

03. ‘The Respondent In Dispute’

04. ‘Four Floods Of The Point’

05. ‘The Twenty Second Step As Well As The Tenth’

06. ‘The Gates Made Plain’

07. ‘Departure’

