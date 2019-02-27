Floating Points helms new Late Night Tales compilation

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

“A selection of the kind of records I play to set the tone when DJing all night long.”

Floating Points aka Sam Shepherd is curating the newest instalment of Late Night Tales, out this March on CD and double vinyl.

“I’ve learnt about a lot of incredible music from listening to Late Night Tales over the years, so I jumped at the opportunity to compile one myself,” he shares. Its 17 tracks span soul, ambient, jazz and folk.

There are three exclusives tunes on the compilation: Sarah Davachi’s ‘Untitled, live in Portland’, Floating Points’ ‘The Sweet Time Suite, Part I – Opening (Kenny Wheeler cover version)’ and Toshimaru Nakamura’s ‘Nimb#59′.

Late Night Tales follows Floating Points’ Ratio 12″ in 2017, as well as his Reflections – Mojave Desert LP, and the reissue of Abu Talib (Bobby Wright) ‘Blood Of An American’, via his Melodies International label this year, which also appears on this collection.

Pre-order a copy of the album here ahead of its March 29 release, listen to ‘Blood Of An American’ above and check out the tracklist and album trailer below.

Tracklist:

01. Sarah Davachi – ‘Untitled, live in Portland (Excerpt) (Exclusive track)’

02. Carlos Walker – ‘Via Láctea’

03. The Rationals – ‘Glowin’’

04. William S. Fischer – ‘Chains’

05. Max Roach – ‘Equipoise’

06. Abu Talib (Bobby Wright) – ‘Blood Of An American’

07. Sweet & Innocent – ‘Express Your Love’

08. Robert Vanderbilt & The Foundation of Souls – ‘A Message Especially From God’

09. The Defaulters – ‘Gentle Man’

10. Alain Bellaïche – ‘Sun Blues’

11. Alain Bellaïche – ‘Sea Fluorescent’

12. Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘Moments In Love (Excerpt)’

13. Azimuth – ‘The Tunnel’

14. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – ‘Milk (Excerpt)’

15. Toshimaru Nakamura – ‘Nimb#59 (Exclusive track)’

16. Floating Points – ‘The Sweet Time Suite, Part I – Opening (Exclusive Kenny Wheeler cover version)’

17. Lauren Laverne – ‘Ah! Why, Because The Dazzling Sun (Exclusive spoken word piece)’

