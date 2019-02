Listen to Robert Johnson Archive 0001: Lena Willikens now.

Robert Johnson has launched the Robert Johnson Archive, which will feature live selected live recordings from the world-renowned German club.

The first artist to feature is Lena Willikens, whose 151-minute set from January 26 can now be listened to in full.

The Robert Johnson archive will be available on Soundcloud.

