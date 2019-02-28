O’Rourke channels Popol Vuh, Klaus Schulze and Autechre on this rare vinyl release.

Jim O’Rourke and Not Waving have collaborated on a new 12″ for Diagonal Records.

What began as a remix project resulted in two longform pieces in which O’Rourke reworks original material sent to him by Not Waving, AKA Alessio Natalizia.

Side A features a chromatic synth piece that is reminiscent of Popol Vuh and Klaus Schulze, while Side B is a more abrasive, Autechre-esque composition.

The collaborative 12″ is available now on limited edition coloured vinyl, housed in a screen printed polythene bag. Check out the cover art below.

