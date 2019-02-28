Jim O’Rourke reworks Not Waving on collaborative 12″ for Diagonal Records

O’Rourke channels Popol Vuh, Klaus Schulze and Autechre on this rare vinyl release.

Jim O’Rourke and Not Waving have collaborated on a new 12″ for Diagonal Records.

What began as a remix project resulted in two longform pieces in which O’Rourke reworks original material sent to him by Not Waving, AKA Alessio Natalizia.

Side A features a chromatic synth piece that is reminiscent of Popol Vuh and Klaus Schulze, while Side B is a more abrasive, Autechre-esque composition.

The collaborative 12″ is available now on limited edition coloured vinyl, housed in a screen printed polythene bag. Check out the cover art below.

