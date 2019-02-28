Listen to Machine Woman remix Erol Alkan’s ‘Silver Echoes’

A staple of Alkan’s recent sets.

Erol Alkan has enlisted Machine Woman and Matrixxman to remix his recent tracks ‘Silver Echoes’ and ‘Spectrum’. Listen to Machine Woman’s ‘True Mix’, below.

“I’ve asked some of my current favourite producers to remix my recent single”, say Alkan. “All of these remixes have been staple in my recent sets.”

Erol Alkan will feature as part of the Stop Brexit Sound System on March 23, which will see DJs including HAAi, Midland, Artwork, A Guy Called Gerald and Leon Vynehall playing on a mobile sound system during the People’s Vote demonstration.

Erol Alkan ‘Spectrum’ / Silver Echoes (Matrixxman and Machine Woman Remixes) arrives on March 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spectrum (Matrixxman Highway Remix)’

02. ‘Silver Echoes (Minimal Machine Woman Remix)’

03. ‘Silver Echoes (True Machine Woman Remix)’

