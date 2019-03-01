Idris Elba is a washed-up DJ in first trailer for Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie

Turn Up Charlie

This will be interesting. 

Idris Elba stars as as washed-up DJ in the forthcoming Netflix comedy series, Turn Up Charlie.

The show follows the titular Charlie as he tries to restart his music career whilst working as a nanny for his famous best friend – who just so happens to be married to a “world class DJ”. Check out the gag-filled first trailer below.

As flimsy as this premise might seem, Idris Elba does DJ IRL, sometimes under the moniker DJ Big Driis (or Big Driis The Londoner) and has worked with artists including Jay-Z, Pharoahe Monch and Macklemore. Elba also played a crucial role in the niche 2-step/garage scene in New York in the early 2000s.

Turn Up Charlie arrives on Netflix on March 15.

Read next:  Through The Wire – Remembering Idris Elba’s 2-step past

