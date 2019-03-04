HAAi shares new track, ‘It’s Something We Can All Learn From’

She has also been announced as the latest DJ to host a slot on BBC Radio 1’s Residency.

London-based, Australia-born DJ and producer HAAi has dropped a new track. ‘It’s Something We Can All Learn From’ arrives via her own label, Coconut Beats, and is her first new music since last year’s Motorik Voodoo Bush Doof Musik.

The clattering house number is described by the producer as “something fun n fruity for the early hours in the club” and was made “in airports, on planes n trains around Europe” from field recordings taken from a recent trip to Marrakech.

HAAi is also the latest DJ to host a slot on BBC Radio 1’s Residency, following her win of the BBC’s ‘Essential Mix of the Year’ for 2018.

“I’m very psyched to bring a taste of my music to the Radio 1 residency”, says HAAi. “Every month I’ll be taking a journey thru the music I care about the most from all around the globe. I can’t wait to get started.”

‘It’s Something We Can All Learn From’ is out now. Re-visit HAAi’s psychedelic FACT mix below.

