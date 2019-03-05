8ULENTINA explores what it means to feel safe on BODYGUARD

Mar 5 2019

The Club Chai co-founder channels the 1992 Whitney classic.

8ULENTINA will debut on TT (fka Tobago Tracks) with a new EP, BODYGUARD.

Drawing inspiration from the 1992 film of the same name, the Oakland artist addresses themes of protection and explores “the tension around what it means to feel safe.”

The EP marks their debut appearance on the London-based label TT (fka Tobago Tracks), which has recently released projects from Litter Frog and Iceboy Violet. 8ULENTINA’s debut EP, EUCALYPTUS, was released last year on Club Chai.

BODYGUARD will be released on March 15 via TT. Check out the artwork, The Bodyguard-referencing tracklist and re-visit 8ULENTINA’s club-ready FACT mix, below.

BODYGUARD

Tracklist:

01. ‘NO I WAS FAST’
02. ‘WATCH THIS’
03. ‘NO ONE COULD GET BY YOU’
04. ‘DOESN’T ALWAYS WORK’
05. ‘WERE YOU TOUGH?’ [Feat. DJ Plead]

