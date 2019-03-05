London’s Body Hammer party launches new label

The “legendary jack party” now has its own label.

Joe Hart and Scott Fraser, who together have organized the much-loved monthly house and techno party Body Hammer for over a decade, have launched a new label.

The label’s first release comes in the form of a two-track 12″ from Hart and Fraser which they describe as “100% Body Hammer dancefloor certified”. Listen to clips below.

Side A, ‘Spit From The Sun’ features Body Hammer’s signature jacking acid sound, whilst on the flip ‘Igniter’ employs swelling strings and ethereal vocals for a softer dancefloor excursion.

Spit From The Sun/Igniter is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and re-visit Joe Hart’s FACT mix, below.

Read next: Joe Hart celebrates 10 years of Body Hammer with 10 defining dancefloor fillers