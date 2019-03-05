Early albums from Iranian producer Siavash Amini reissued by Room40

What Wind Whispered To The Trees and Subsiding have been completely remastered.

Room40 will reissue two early albums from Iranian instrumentalist and producer Siavash Amini.

Amini’s 2014 album What Wind Whispered To The Trees and his 2015 album Subsiding have been completely remastered and are now available for the first time on Room40. Both albums incorporate ambient, drone and elements of classical composition – listen to ‘Agarthini’, a track taken from Subsiding, below.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/subsiding">Subsiding by Siavash Amini</a>

According to Amini, What Wind Whispered To The Trees was inspired by the writing of Fyodor Dostoyevsky and “watching The Mirror obsessively around 2013-2014″, whilst Subsiding is heavily influenced by the work of Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt.

Both albums are now available via Room40. Check out the cover art and tracklists of both below.

What Wind Whispered To The Trees tracklist:

01. ‘The Wind’

02. ‘Dusk’

03. ‘Dark Oak Woods’

04. ‘Aliosha And The Fire’

05. ‘Maria Timofeyevna Pt.1 + Pt.2’

06. ‘What Wind Whispered To The Trees’

Subsiding tracklist:

01. ‘Agarthini’

02. ‘The Water Awaits You’

03. ‘Nonexistent Vicinities’

04. ‘Subsiding’

05. ‘Blurring Contentment’

