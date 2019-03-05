Spooky Shit is the new label from Nihiloxica’s Spooky-J and pq

An “international supernatural spooky music detection agency”.

Nihiloxica’s Spooky-J and pq have teamed up with Hakuna Kulala affiliate Ekhe to launch a new label, Spooky Shit.

The “international supernatural spooky music detection agency” is based in Kampala and the first project to be released by the label is Leg Fun, a new EP from Spooky-J.

The five-track release includes the off-kilter ‘woRite’, which sees the producer combining choppy vocal samples with eerie synths and frenetic percussion.

Leg Fun arrives on March 18 via Spooky Shit and is available to pre-order now. Check out the surreal artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘All That Yh’

02. ‘woRite’

03. ‘Chky Mvs On’

04. ‘Ft. wnk’

05. ‘La Nu Fond’

