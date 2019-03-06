Carla Dal Forno launches new label, Kallista Records

Listen to her new single, ‘So Much Better’, now.

Blackest Ever Black mainstay Carla Dal Forno has launched a new label, Kallista Records.

The inaugural release on the Australian artist’s imprint is a two-track EP, So Much Better/Fever Walk. The project sees Dal Forno return to the melancholic, lo-fi synth-pop of both her 2016 album You Know What It’s Like and her 2017, Einstürzende Neubauten-referencing EP The Garden.

Last year, Dal Forno self-released the covers EP Top Of The Pops, which featured her own hauntological takes on her favourite pop songs, including the B-52’s ‘Give Me Back My Man’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Summertime Sadness’.

So Much Better/Fever Walk arrives on April 19 via Kallista Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and re-visit Carla Dal Forno’s excellent FACT mix, below.

