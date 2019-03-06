Kornél Kovacs goes back to his roots on Stockholm Marathon

A reflection on his “beautiful, boring” hometown.

Studio Barnhus co-founder Kornél Kovacs is back with a new album.

Stockholm Marathon was the result of Kovacs moving back to his old flat in Stockholm. “I found myself reflecting a lot on this beautiful, boring city I never quite manage to move away from”, explains the producer.

“I started experimenting with the combination of two well-tested ways of feeling better: making music and spending time with friends.”

The album sees Kovacs collaborating with a variety of Stockholm-based artists and friends, including jazz musician Niclas Skagstedt, who the producer has known “since kindergarten”, producer Matt Karmil and vocalists Rebecca & Fiona (Rebecca Scheja and Fiona FitzPatrick).

Stockholm Marathon arrives via Studio Barnhus on April 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Purple Skies’

02. ‘Marathon’

03. ‘Szombat’

04. ‘Atlas Nights’

05. ‘Rocks’

06. ‘Ducks’

07. ‘Club Notes’

08. ‘Baltzar’

