Kornél Kovacs goes back to his roots on Stockholm Marathon

A reflection on his “beautiful, boring” hometown.
Studio Barnhus co-founder Kornél Kovacs is back with a new album.
Stockholm Marathon was the result of Kovacs moving back to his old flat in Stockholm. “I found myself reflecting a lot on this beautiful, boring city I never quite manage to move away from”, explains the producer.
“I started experimenting with the combination of two well-tested ways of feeling better: making music and spending time with friends.”
The album sees Kovacs collaborating with a variety of Stockholm-based artists and friends, including jazz musician Niclas Skagstedt, who the producer has known “since kindergarten”, producer Matt Karmil and vocalists Rebecca & Fiona (Rebecca Scheja and Fiona FitzPatrick).
Stockholm Marathon arrives via Studio Barnhus on April 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Purple Skies’
02. ‘Marathon’
03. ‘Szombat’
04. ‘Atlas Nights’
05. ‘Rocks’
06. ‘Ducks’
07. ‘Club Notes’
08. ‘Baltzar’