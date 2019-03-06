Bokeh Versions joins forces once again with the LA dancehall imprint.

Following last year’s exceptional Miro Tape, Duppy Gun and Bokeh Versions have reunited dancehall vocalist Sikka Rymes with Mexico City-based producer Genesis Hull for a new EP, Love Di People.

Sikka Rymes previously collaborated with Genesis Hull on the 2016 Duppy Gun release FRESH CLIPP’D on the track ‘Love Di People’. Listen to a brand new track, ‘Shake Ya Body (Fission Riddim)’, below.

Duppy Gun is an LA-based dancehall label that pairs West Coast producers with Jamaican vocalists from Portmore and Spanish Town. Last year, the label collaborated with Bokeh Versions on Miro Tape, which we included in our list of the very best releases of 2018.

Love Di People drops on March 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Seh Dem Bad’

02. ‘Shake Ya Body (Fission Riddim)’

03. ‘Love Di People’ (ft. John D)

04. ‘Hot’

05. ‘Shake Ya Body (Pumpy Riddim)’

06. ‘Love Di People’ (ft. John D) [Cakedog Version]

