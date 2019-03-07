J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar & Machinedrum) announce debut album

ZOOSPA features Dawn Richard, Mykki Blanco, Rochelle Jordan and more.

Jimmy Edgar and Machinedrum have announced their debut album as J-E-T-S.

ZOOSPA features vocal performances from Dawn Richard, Mykki Blanco, Rochelle Jordan, Kingjet and Tkay Maidza, and is described by LA label Innovative Leisure as sounding like “a more danceable Autechre” or “Outkast raised on the Belleville Three and first wave IDM”.

The album follows a handful of EPs released on Leisure System and Jimmy Edgar’s label Ultramajic. Earlier this year, they released the single ‘Play’, featuring Mykki Blanco.

ZOOSPA arrives on May 24. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit J-E-T-S classic FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fauna Sauna’

02. ‘Potions’ [Ft. Dawn Richard]

03. ‘Fire Fly’

04. ‘Look Out’ [Ft. Kingjet]

05. ‘Lotus HD’

06. ‘Play’ [Ft. Mykki Blanco]

07. ‘Real Truth’ [Ft. Tkay Maidza]

08. ‘Ocean Ppl’ [Ft. Rochelle Jordan]

09. ‘Hyper Hibernate’

10. ‘Q Natural’

11. ‘Team Effort’

12. ‘Water And Stone’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from February 2019 – Future-kuduro, batshit rave belters, ’80s electro