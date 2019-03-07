XOYO announces Rhythm Section’s Bradley Zero as new resident

By , Mar 7 2019
Bradley Zero

Photograph by: Press

The Rhythm Section founder will curate 12 weeks of club nights and live concerts.

London’s XOYO has announced Bradley Zero as its newest resident.

The Rhythm Section boss has curated 12 weeks of club nights and live concerts for the east London venue. Some highlights from the live program include live performances from Japanese DJ and producer Toshio Matsuura, hypnagogic pop icon Molly Nilsson and living legend Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.

Bradley Zero

Bradley Zero has also lined up some exemplary parties, with nights featuring Rhythm Section mainstays Anu and MLE, appearances from Omar Souleyman, Octave One and Legowelt, as well as the match-made-in-heaven of Night Slugs Vs. Principe, featuring Bok Bok, Sweyn Jupiter, Girl Unit, DJ Firmeza, DJ Lycox and DJ Nigga Fox.

For more information about, head over to the XOYO website.

Read next: Club Romantico – Florentino & Flaca pick their favorite Latin club tracks

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Bradley Zero, Madlib and Nabihah Iqbal to perform at Maiden Voyage Festival 2019

Feb 15 2019

Bradley Zero and Nabihah Iqbal to perform at Maiden Voyage...
Hunee announced as London club XOYO’s new quarterly resident

Sep 10 2018

Hunee announced as London club XOYO's new quarterly resident

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+