XOYO announces Rhythm Section’s Bradley Zero as new resident

The Rhythm Section founder will curate 12 weeks of club nights and live concerts.

London’s XOYO has announced Bradley Zero as its newest resident.

The Rhythm Section boss has curated 12 weeks of club nights and live concerts for the east London venue. Some highlights from the live program include live performances from Japanese DJ and producer Toshio Matsuura, hypnagogic pop icon Molly Nilsson and living legend Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.

Bradley Zero has also lined up some exemplary parties, with nights featuring Rhythm Section mainstays Anu and MLE, appearances from Omar Souleyman, Octave One and Legowelt, as well as the match-made-in-heaven of Night Slugs Vs. Principe, featuring Bok Bok, Sweyn Jupiter, Girl Unit, DJ Firmeza, DJ Lycox and DJ Nigga Fox.

