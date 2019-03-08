Jerico raps in Haitian Creole over dancehall and baile funk on Run That

The inaugural release from Montreal’s Moonshine crew.

Haitian-Canadian producer and MC Jerico will be the first artist to feature on Moonshine, the newly launched label from the Montreal artist collective of the same name.

Moonshine – a collective whose secret lunar parties focus on African and electronic music – will release the young producer’s latest EP Run That, which sees Jerico rapping in Haitian Creole over his “by-now signature mixture of screwed-down baile funk and dancehall riddims”.

<a href="http://jericojerico.bandcamp.com/album/run-that">Run That by Jerico</a>

The title of lead single ‘Zanmi’ (streaming above) comes from the Haitian Creole word for “friend”, and is the result of what the producer identifies as “the happiest time of his life”.

Run That is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Zanmi’

02. ‘Run That’

03. ‘Li Do’

04. ‘Zanj’

Read next: New Weird South America is a polyglot’s fantasy