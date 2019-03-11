Alis debuts on Astral Plane Recordings with Papercuts

Listen to the title track now.

Experimental producer and sound designer Alis will debut on Astral Plane Recordings with a new EP, Papercuts.

According to the label the five-track project is “deeply preoccupied with groove and movement”, yet is “entirely removed from a dancefloor-context”, expanding on the interdisciplinary performance the producer has developed at her Sunday System nights at London’s Rye Wax.

The EP follows releases on labels including Infinite Machine, Don’t Be Afraid and Planet Mu. For more details, head over to Alis’s website.

Papercuts arrives via Astral Plane on March 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Papercuts’

02. ‘BCC: me’

03. ‘Rely (Could I)’

04. ‘Status’

05. ‘Water’

