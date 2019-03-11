Caterina Barbieri joins Editions Mego for new album, Ecstatic Computation

An exploration into the creative uses of pattern-based computation.

Italian composer Caterina Barbieri will debut on Editions Mego with a new album, Ecstatic Computation.

The follow-up to her excellent 2017 solo album Patterns Of Consciousness explores the intersection between machine intelligence and human perception. According to the label, the album centers around “the creative use of complex sequencing techniques and pattern-based operations to explore the artefacts of human perception and memory processes by ultimately inducing a sense of ecstasy and contemplation.”

The label explains that the album’s title derives from Barbieri’s unique approach to electronic composition: “Computation is turned from being a formal, automatic writing technique into a creative, psychedelic practice to generate temporal hallucinations.”

Last year Barbieri released Born Again In The Voltage, a collection of Buchla 200 recordings, and a split LP with ELEH, both via Important Records.

Ecstatic Computation arrives via Editions Mego on May 3 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fantas’

02. ‘Spine of Desire’

03. ‘Closest approach to your Orbit’

04. ‘Arrows of Time’

05. ‘Pinnacles of you’

06. ‘Bow of Perception’

Read next: Caterina Barbieri on synthesis, minimalism and creating living organisms out of sound