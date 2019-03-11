Vessel and violinist Rakhi Singh join forces for Written In Fire

A response to Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s second string quartet, Intimate Letters.

Vessel, aka Seb Gainsborough, and violinist Rakhi Singh have collaborated on a new project, Written In Fire.

The 30-minute composition for string quartet and electronics is a response to Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s second string quartet, Intimate Letters. Listen to an excerpt from the piece now.

Written In Fire was premiered at Aldeburgh Music Festival last year and will be presented at various venues across the UK with live A/V accompaniment for some of these performances from Pedro Maia. Gainsborough and Singh are also working on their second collaborative piece, which is inspired by baroque music and John Milton’s Paradise Lost.

Vessel’s 2018 album, Queen Of Golden Dogs, was featured in our list of the 50 best albums of last year.

Check out the the cover art and tour dates for Written In Fire below.

Written In Fire tour dates:

Apr 11 – Kings Place, London**

May 05 – Royal Welsh College of Music, Cardiff **

May 07 – Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester **

May 08 – Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

** live AV from Pedro Maia

