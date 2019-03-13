Watch ‘Cloudmouth’ now.

Digital artist Brenna Murphy has crafted four 3D environments to accompany Liz Harris’s latest release as Nivhek, After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house.

The four works depict a series of psychedelic corridors which the viewer can progress through to the sounds of Harris’s eerie new double album. Watch all four videos here and check out ‘Cloudmouth’ below.



Superior Viaduct sub-label W.25TH have announced a physical release for the record, which will be available on double vinyl LP and CD on May 31 and is available to pre-order now. For more information about Brenna Murphy, check out her website.

