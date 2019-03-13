“Avant-garde Eurovision” EuroNoize to take place at London’s Scala

By , Mar 13 2019
EuroNoize

Photograph by: Ave Maria Mõistlik

Britain, following Brexit, will not be represented at the EU-funded event.

EuroNoize, a Eurovision song contest-style event that will see 11 bands from around the world performing one song in front of a live audience, will take place at London venue The Scala on May 23.

The EU-funded event is described as a celebration of “music that runs deeper than national borders” and was set up by promoters Galia and Pil Kollectiv to “represent the secret international fellowship of ‘punx and weirdos’ stretching everywhere from Russia to Ireland”.

EuroNoize will be hosted by Ruby Waters, the drag alter-ego of Andrew Milk from the band Shopping and Kay Isgay of the band Homosexual Death Drive. Artists including Russia’s Asian Women On The Telephone, Ireland’s Sissy and Estonia’s Winny Puhh will perform at the event, although Britain, following Brexit, is not participating.

Tickets for EuroNoize are on sale now. See below for a full list of acts participating in the event.

EuroNoize 2019 lineup:

Asian Women on the Telephone (Russia)
Sissy (Ireland)
Hassan k (France)
Golden Core (Norway)
The Callas (Greece)
Winny Puhh (Estonia)
Tab Ularasa (Italy)
Felix Kubin (Germany)
E.P.P.! (Serbia)
Mauraudeur (Switzerland)
Johnny the Horse (Czech Republic) – tbc

Read next: Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Each one of the UK’s Eurovision entries by X-Factor rejects is worse than the last

Jan 24 2017

Each one of the UK's Eurovision entries by X-Factor rejects is...
FACT’s Alternative Eurovision: the results are in!

May 20 2013

FACT’s Alternative Eurovision: the results are in!

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+