One Man’s House is Another Woman’s Techno is out on April 19.

DJ, songwriter and producer Lauren Flax will debut on The Bunker New York with a new EP, One Man’s House is Another Woman’s Techno.

Lauren Flax is one half of Brooklyn-based trip-hop group Creep and has collaborated with artists including Sia, Little Boots and Tricky. The three-track release is the result of the producer’s development of her analog hardware live set, which she debuted earlier this year.

One Man’s House is Another Woman’s Techno is out on April 19 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Lauren Flax

Tracklist:

01. ‘One Man’s House is Another Woman’s Techno’
02. ‘(You Have To) Work’
03. ‘A Deeper Side of Jack’

