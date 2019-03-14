CCTV Radio launches in Berlin

From the minds behind the much-loved Berlin event series TRADE.

Simon Kaiser, co-founder of forward-thinking event series TRADE Berlin, will launch a new internet radio station in April.

CCTV Radio will form the centrepiece of TRADE SPACE, a new community hub situated in Alte Münze, a former minting mill on the banks of the River Spree. The new social and cultural space will consist of recording studios and common areas as well as the headquarters for CCTV.

Described as “a new open-minded radio station in Berlin, broadcasting Berlin’s (and beyond) diverse musical landscape online”, CCTV’s shows will also be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook, with audio podcasts uploaded to Soundcloud.

The station is currently looking for mixes as well as radio hosts, who will not only play regular slots but host workshops in TRADE SPACE, ranging from music production to screen printing and to how to get a visa as a musician in Berlin.

In a post on Facebook, CCTV said: “This project is the cornerstone for a future development plan for social and cultural projects, ateliers, music studios and community spaces to connect them all.” The announcement follows the closure of Berlin Community Radio, which ceased operation earlier this year due to lack of funding.

