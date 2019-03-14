Negative Gemini joins the Adult Swim Singles Club with ‘Different Color Hair’

Mar 14 2019
Listen to the new track now.

Singer and producer Negative Gemini, aka Lindsey French, is the latest artist to contribute to the 2019 edition of Adult Swim’s Singles Club. Listen to the new track, ‘Different Color Hair’, now.

This year’s Singles Club has featured tracks from FACT favorites Rival Consoles, Father, Nídia, and Autechre. To listen to all the tracks in the series, head over to the Adult Swim Singles Club website.

See below to re-visit a classic FACT mix from Negative Gemini.

