Fusing the twin legacies of spiritual jazz and Chicago house.

Artist and musician Theaster Gates has announced the second release on his Black Madonna Press label in collaboration with The Vinyl Factory.

Featuring The Black Monks – a band assembled by Gates from Chicago’s finest jazz musicians and improvisors – Forevermore picks up where 2018’s Black Madonna EP left off, exploring the artist’s Chicago heritage by nodding to both the city’s independent jazz and house music traditions.

Recorded live at the Spriegel Museum, Hannover last year, the session’s release also marks Gates’ new museum exhibition, Amalgam, which opened at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris in February.

Theaster Gates and The Black Monks’ Forevermore featuring artwork by Gates on the cover which is then etched onto the back of the single-sided 180g vinyl release. Limited to 500 copies, order one here.

