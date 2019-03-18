Recital to release albums from Rip Hayman and Matthew Sullivan

By , Mar 18 2019
Photograph by: Press

Recital, the Los Angeles-based record label headed up by composer Sean McCann, will release albums from experimental artists Rip Hayman and Matthew Sullivan.

Dreams of India & China is the first retrospective of artist and sailor Rip Hayman. The two longform tracks that make up the album are comprised of recordings made between 1975 and 1986, sourced from tapes that were left undiscovered for 30 years.

Matthew Sullivan’s new project, Matthew, is the result of time spent living in London and is stitched together from field recordings taken in said city, as well as Italy, Japan and LA.

Both albums will be available on limited edition vinyl LP via Recital on April 19. Dreams of India & China is accompanied with a 12-page color booklet of essays and photographs, while Matthew includes a signed insert from Sullivan, as well as a microfibre cloth with the Matthew insignia for direct orders only.

Check out the album art and tracklists for both records below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Part One’
02. ‘Part Two’

Tracklist:

01. ‘Pigeon’
02. ‘Dying Woman on the Plane’

