Listen to ‘ni bien ni mal’, a dreamy new track from Dinamarca

The Staycore boss flips Bad Bunny’s ‘Ni Bien Ni Mal’ for his first track of 2019.

Dinamarca, co-founder of Stockholm imprint Staycore, has dropped a new track.

‘ni bien ni mal’ picks up where last year’s Emotional Dance Music EP left off, interpolating Bad Bunny’s ‘Ni Bien Ni Mal’, into a dreamy, Latin club slow jam.

Last year the Chilean producer debuted on Rinse with the Sol De Mi Vida EP, and released a variety of bootlegs and remixes, including a raucous dembow rework of Opus III’s ‘It’s A Fine Day’ and propulsive reggaeton edit of Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘XO TOUR Llif3’

‘ni bien ni mal’ is out now.

