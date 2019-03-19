Only Now blends black metal, industrial and kuduro on Eternal Binding EP

Listen to a new track, ‘Ejection’, now.

Only Now, the experimental alias of San Francisco based producer and DJ Kush Arora, will release a new EP this Friday (March 22).

Eternal Binding was recorded between 2017 and 2019 in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Oakland, and sees the producer blending black metal, industrial and kuduro over three tracks. Listen to ‘Ejection’ below.

The EP follows the 2017 Timeslave EP, which was released via Infinite Machine, and last year’s collaborative project with Orogen for Discrepant sub-label Sucata Tapes.

Eternal Binding arrives this Friday (March 22) and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Scales’

02. ‘The Stand’

03. ‘Ejection’

Read next: The 20 best new age albums