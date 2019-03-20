Carhartt pays tribute to Fela Kuti in new capsule collection

Including a limited edition reissue of Live in Detroit 1986.

Carhartt Work In Progress has unveiled its latest capsule collection, honouring Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

It features signature Fela Kuti typography on a printed shirt, shorts, hat, jacket, as well as various printed tees.

A limited edition reissue of Kuti’s Live In Detroit 1986 LP, originally released by Strut Records in 2012, will also be available.

Check out a selection of the garms on offer above ahead of its April 5 launch. For more information, head over to the Carhartt website.

Read next: Remembering the Shrine, Fela Kuti’s shamanic temple and political soapbox

