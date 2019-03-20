Grimes announces new album, Miss_Anthropocene

A concept album about “the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change”.

Grimes has revealed the title of her forthcoming album in a recent Instagram post.

Miss_Anthropocene is described by the avant-pop star as “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change”, who is “A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world.”

“Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology”, Grimes continues. “The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”

While there is still no word on a release date, there might be some be some “synth-based stuff” on the way before Miss_Anthropocene drops, as she explains: “its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot.”

Check out the full post below.

