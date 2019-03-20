Listen to a new track, ‘Kangaroo Care’, now.

Kevin Richard Martin, aka The Bug, will debut on Room40 with a new solo album, Sirens.

The project bgean life as a live performance in Berghain for the 2015 edition of CTM festival and documents his experiences surrounding the birth and early days of his first child. Listen to a new track, ‘Kangaroo Care’, below.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/sirens">Sirens by Kevin Richard Martin</a>

Room40 label head Lawrence English recalls the performance as featuring “a blazing passage of bass and dub sirens”, as well as “crushing, absolute bass”.

“Unlike his other work with The Bug, the consistent bass carrying in the space was literally breathtaking”, he explains. “There were moments when it seemed difficult to see clearly as my eye sockets were vibrating in a way I’d never experienced.”

Sirens arrives on May 31 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album art, tracklist and re-visit The Bug’s below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘There Is A Problem’

02. ‘Bad Dream’

03. ‘After The Party’

04. ‘Life Threatening Operation 2’

05. ‘Alarms’

06. ‘Too Much’

07. ‘The Surgeon’

08. ‘Mechanical Chatter in the I.C.U.’

09. ‘Kangaroo Care’

10. ‘The Deepest Fear’

11. ‘Necrosis’

12. ‘Loss Of Consciousness’

13. ‘Finnaling’

14. ‘A Bright Future’

