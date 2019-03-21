Google pays homage to Bach with first ever AI-powered Doodle

Create Baroque-style harmonies with the help of machine learning.

To mark German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday Google has developed its first ever AI-powered Doodle.

The Doodle will be available from today (March 21) and allows the user to input their own melody to create Baroque-style harmonies with the use of Google’s machine learning model.

306 Bach compositions were analyzed to teach the AI how to generate harmonies in his unique technical style. The Doodle designers have also included an easter egg referencing Wendy Carlos’ seminal debut album Switched-On Bach, which allows you to hear your composition as if played through a Moog synthesiser.

The interactive Doodle was designed in partnership with Google Magenta and Google PAIR in order to teach users the fundamentals of machine learning. You can start creating your own harmonies now.

