Legowelt, Doc Sleep and Shed confirmed for Mutek San Francisco 2019

By , Mar 21 2019
MUTEK San Francisco

The Bay Area edition of MUTEK has expanded its lineup.

Legowelt, Doc Sleep and Shed will join previously confirmed acts Amnesia Scanner, Kelly Moran and Tayhana at the second annual edition of MUTEK San Francisco.

Additional new acts announced for the festival include Camila Magrane, Cere Davis, disnovation.org, Doc Sleep, ecco screen, Echo Beach, Graintable, Jason Charney, Jens Vetter, Lefto, Legowelt, Marc Schroeder, Renzo Gorrio, Shed, SOLPARA and Yağmur Uyanık & Joey Verbeke.

The festival also announced a number of premieres that will take place at the festival, including a world premiere duduk woodwind and frame drum performance from Lara Sarkissian and Khatch and the Bay Area premiere of Kode9 and Koji Morimoto’s Diggin in the Carts live A/V show.

MUTEK San Francisco will take place on May 2 – 5. Tickets are available now. Check out a playlist featuring acts that are set to perform at the festival, curated by the MUTEK.SF team.

Read next: MUTEK.SF 2018 – A celebration of US techno and an indictment of technology

