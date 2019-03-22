FACT to host show on Mexico City’s Aire Libre Radio

FACT drops down in Mexico’s capital for an evening.

Last November, FACT appeared on Mexico City’s Aire Libre, an alternative FM station that also broadcasts online across the world.

In the last few months, the station has hosted shows from a number of FACT favorites including DEBIT, rRoxymore, Helena Hauff and Matias Aguayo and they’ve invited FACT back for a takeover next Tuesday March 26 at 6:00pm local time, 8:00pm ET or 12:00Am GMT.

FACT’s Executive Editor John Twells will be hosting the show, playing a selection of FACT favorites and upcoming gems. You’ll be able to tune in at the Aire Libre site.

Until then, check out the station’s archive over at Mixcloud.

