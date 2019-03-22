Listen to Lafawndah’s debut album Ancestor Boy now

By , Mar 22 2019
Ancestor Boy

Photograph by: Press

It’s finally here.

Egyptian-Iranian experimental pop musician Lafawndah has released her debut album, Ancestor Boy.

The album is influenced by artists like Scritti Politti, Grace Jones and Sade, as well as Lafawndah’s love of the silver screen, with the Robert Altman classic 3 Women and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s The Assassin cited as key influences to the record.

Ancestor Boy follows the TAN EP, the artist’s debut release for Warp, her stunning collaboration with Japanese percussionist Midori Takada Le Renard Bleu, as well as two volumes of her Honey Colony mixtape series and an accompanying live show at London’s Southbank Centre.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Uniform’
02. ‘Daddy’
03. ‘Parallel’
04. ‘Ancestor Boy’
05. ‘Storm Chaser’
06. ‘Vous Et Nous’
07. ‘Waterwork’
08. ‘Substancia’
09. ‘Joseph’
10. ‘Oasis’
11. ‘Tourist’
12. ‘I’m An Island’
13. ‘Blueprint’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from February 2019 – Future-kuduro, batshit rave belters, ’80s electro

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lafawndah mines emotions of the past and future on debut album ANCESTOR BOY

Jan 15 2019

Lafawndah mines emotions of the past and future on ANCESTOR BOY
Lafawndah reimagines songs by Kelsey Lu, Fashion Amina and Cardi B on Honey Colony Vol. 2

Nov 14 2018

Lafawndah reimagines Kelsey Lu and Cardi B on Honey Colony Vol. 2

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+