Listen to Lafawndah’s debut album Ancestor Boy now

It’s finally here.

Egyptian-Iranian experimental pop musician Lafawndah has released her debut album, Ancestor Boy.

The album is influenced by artists like Scritti Politti, Grace Jones and Sade, as well as Lafawndah’s love of the silver screen, with the Robert Altman classic 3 Women and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s The Assassin cited as key influences to the record.

Ancestor Boy follows the TAN EP, the artist’s debut release for Warp, her stunning collaboration with Japanese percussionist Midori Takada Le Renard Bleu, as well as two volumes of her Honey Colony mixtape series and an accompanying live show at London’s Southbank Centre.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Uniform’

02. ‘Daddy’

03. ‘Parallel’

04. ‘Ancestor Boy’

05. ‘Storm Chaser’

06. ‘Vous Et Nous’

07. ‘Waterwork’

08. ‘Substancia’

09. ‘Joseph’

10. ‘Oasis’

11. ‘Tourist’

12. ‘I’m An Island’

13. ‘Blueprint’

