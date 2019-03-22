“Warm earth music for plants…and the people that love them.”

Sacred Bones will reissue the highly sought-after 1976 album Mother Earth’s Plantasia from Canadian composer Mort Garson.

The album was inspired by the book The Secret Life Of Plants, a mid-’70s phenomenon written by occultist and former OSS agent Peter Tompkins and dowsing enthusiast and former CIA agent Christopher Bird, that claimed that house plants could read our thoughts, predict natural disasters and, above all, enjoyed listening to music.

Garson composed Plantasia using the recently released Moog synthesiser for the Los Angeles plant shop Mother Earth and the album was sold specifically for the plants brought home by Mother Earth’s customers.

To celebrate the re-release, Sacred Bones and Atlas Obscura will be co-presenting a Plantasia listening experience and workshop at Brooklyn Botanic Garden on June 18.

Mother Earth’s Plantasia is out now, with a physical release set for June 21. Check out the adorable cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Plantasia’

02. ‘Symphony For A Spider Plant’

03. ‘Baby’s Tears Blues’

04. ‘Ode To An African Violet’

05. ‘Concerto For Philodendron And Pothos’

06. ‘Rhapsody In Green’

07. ‘Swingin’ Spathiphyllums’

08. ‘You Don’t Have To Walk A Begonia’

09. ‘A Mellow Mood For Maidenhair’

10. ‘Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant’

