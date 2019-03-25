Alessandro Adriani returns to Stroboscopic Artefacts with Morphic Dreams

Listen to a new track, ‘The Tropical Year’, now.

Mannequin Records label head Alessandro Adriani will return to Stroboscopic Artefacts for his second album, Morphic Dreams.

To set the scene for the new full length, Adriani will release an introductory EP, Embryo, described by the label as “an immersive four-track micro-odyssey spanning across jagged ambient scopes, unmapped acidic grounds and further leftfield-friendly sonic territories”.

Morphic Dreams centers around “the notions of sublimation and quest for inner balance”, and is broken up into four sections, each based upon one of the four alchemical elements, water, earth, air and fire, represented by sides A, B, C and D of the album.

The records follow Adriani’s appearance on the excellent Stroboscopic Artefacts compilation Flowers From The Ashes: Contemporary Italian Electronic Music.

Embryo will be available on vinyl 12″ and digital formats on April 19, with Morphic Dreams releasing the following month on May 17. Check out the cover art and tracklists for both albums below.

Embryo tracklist:

A1. / 01. ‘Elapsed Emptiness’

A2. / 02. ‘Symmetry’

B1. / 03. ‘Inverted Aspects’ (feat. Beau Wanzer)

B2. / 04. ‘Aria (New Beat Version)’

Morphic Dreams tracklist:

A1. / 01. ‘The Tropical Year’

A2. / 02. ‘Raindance’

A3. / 03. ‘Storm Trees’

B1. / 04. ‘Dissolving Images’

B2. / 05. ‘Dust / Mist’ (feat. Simon Crab)

B3. / 06. ‘Casting The Runes’

C1. / 07. ‘Hors De Combat’

C2. / 08. ‘Invisible Seekers’ (feat. Shawn O’Sullivan)

C3. / 09. ‘Crow’

D1. / 10. ‘Things About To Disappear’

D2. / 11. ‘Make Words Split And Crack’

